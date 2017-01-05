Coyotes Extra Aggressive To Start The Year

Interaction between the public and coyotes in Colorado is much more common during the months of January and February, due to the fact that it is coyote breeding season. Coyotes tend to be more territorial than usual when they are defending an area where they plan to raise their young. Their increased hostility can be especially dangerous for pets as they can be seen as a food source for the homesteading coyotes. Becoming prey isn’t the only danger coyotes present to pets, they also carry mange, which is highly contagious and can result in the death of an animal. Stepss to take to keep your pets safe and reduce your chance of interaction with a coyote are available below.

Tips from Colorado Parks and Wildlife:

Coyotes are omnivores and eat everything from bird seed to rodents, berries to garbage, and sometimes free-roaming cats and dogs. But Coloradans can share the landscape with these wild neighbors by following three important tips:

1) Don’t feed wildlife!

2) Protect your pets!

3) Haze coyotes when you see them!

CPW recommends that all dog owners take the following precautions:

-Always supervise your pet outside, especially at dawn and dusk.

-Keep your dog on a short leash while recreating, even in areas where off leash is allowed—avoid retractable leashes.

-Do not allow your dog to play or interact with a coyote.

-If possible, pick up your dog when coyotes are visible.

-Avoid potential den sites and thick vegetation.

-If you must leave your dog outside, secure it in a fully enclosed kennel.

In addition, cat owners should recognize that the only way to guarantee your cat’s safety is to keep it indoors. Outdoor cats also face potential death from cars, diseases, foxes, parasites, raccoons, dogs, and birds of prey, such as owls.