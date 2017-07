Moffat County Road 17 will be closed next month between Highway 40 and the ColoWyo Mine, to allow the bridge that crosses the Yampa River to be re-decked. The work will start August 14th and is scheduled to last through September 8th. However, the work may be completed before that date. A detour route will be in place for drivers in the area. A map of the detour routes is available here.

