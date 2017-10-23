Concert In Craig Tomorrow

A Craig Concert Association concert will take place tomorrow night at Moffat County High School. The Anderson Brothers Jazz Combo will perform a mix of classical jazz and original music. The group has toured all over the United States and has been featured four times at New York City’s famed “Highlights in Jazz” series. The concert is tomorrow night at 7. Tickets for the concert can be purchased tomorrow night at the high school. For additional information on the show call the number in this story on our website.

