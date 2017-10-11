Commissioners Support Mil Levy Increase

The Moffat County commissioners agreed to sign a letter supporting November ballot measure 5a, which would approve a mil levy increase for Colorado Northwestern Community College. CNCC would use the additional revenue generated through the mil levy increase to build dorm rooms on campus. If passed, the 5 mil increase would result in property owners in the county paying an additional $72 a year on a property valued at $200 thousand. Proponents of the measure says that in addition to building dorms at the college, the mil levy increase would also help improve the local economy, strengthen higher education, increase college program options to the community, generate more local jobs and increase the quality of life.

