Commissioners Allocate $32K For Economic Development

The Moffat County Commissioners committed an additional $32,000 budgeted for economic development at their meeting earlier this week, to go towards the 2017 budget for the Craig and Moffat County Economic Development Partnership. The Commissioners stressed the need for continued focus on economic development in Moffat County. They also believe that despite budget constraints, the county will not be able to cut its way into prosperity. In spite of those beliefs the Commissioners turned down a grant matching request to fund a supply chain study in Moffat County, and a sponsorship request for The Rural Philanthropy Days Conference. They said that while the county supports the study and are pleased that the conference is coming to the area, there was simply not enough money in the budget to approve the funds.

