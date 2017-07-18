Comment On Vehicle Use To Manage Wild Horses

The BLM will be holding a public meeting next week in Meeker, to discuss the use of motorized vehicles for wild horse population management in Northwest Colorado. Motorized equipment is used to accomplish numerous management objectives in the area, including trapping, transporting and monitoring of horses and burros. The BLM plans to use a helicopter, fixed-wing aircraft and other motorized vehicles to estimate population numbers and obtain seasonal distribution information for wild horse herds throughout Colorado. Helicopters may also be used in the gathering of up to 72 wild horses from private land outside the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area southwest of Meeker. The meeting, which will be held Friday July 28th at the BLM’s White River Field Office in Meeker, will allow the public to provide input on the use of motorized vehicles for these activities. For additional information call 876-9008.

