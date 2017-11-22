The U.S. Forest Service announced they are asking for public comments on the sage-grouse plan amendments that were adopted in 2015. After two years of implementing the sage-grouse plans, the Forest Service is seeking public comment on how well plans are working and how they may be improved. After the comment process, the Forest Service will consider amending some, all, or none of the Forest Service sage grouse land management plans. National Greater Sage Grouse Coordinator John Shivick says the Forest Service is committed to working with each state to find out how to best align the policies and practices concerning sage grouse conservation. Comments need to be submitted by January 5th. For additional information on the comment process, click here.
Related
Comment On Sage Grouse Conservation
The U.S. Forest Service announced they are asking for public comments on the sage-grouse plan amendments that were adopted in 2015. After two years of implementing the sage-grouse plans, the Forest Service is seeking public comment on how well plans are working and how they may be improved. After the comment process, the Forest Service will consider amending some, all, or none of the Forest Service sage grouse land management plans. National Greater Sage Grouse Coordinator John Shivick says the Forest Service is committed to working with each state to find out how to best align the policies and practices concerning sage grouse conservation. Comments need to be submitted by January 5th. For additional information on the comment process, click here.
Related