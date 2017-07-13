Comment On Proposed Wild Horse Gathering

The Bureau of Land Management is looking for the public to comment on the environmental assessment for proposed wild horse gathering in Southwest Wyoming. The BLM is looking to gather and remove horses from the Salt Wells Creek, Adobe Town and Great Divide Basin Herd Management areas, to bring the population more in line with the established target. There are currently 73,000 wild horses and burros across the west, which is nearly triple the population target of 26,715, established by the Wild-Free Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971. The overpopulation routinely results in burros and horses in herd management areas dying due to starvation or lack of water. Horse populations in the herd management areas where the gathering will occur currently exceed the established population target by about 80%. If the project commences, approximately 2,500 horses would be removed from the Salt Wells Creek, Adobe Town and Great Divide Basin Herd Management areas. Comments on the proposed wild horse gather are due by August 10th. A copy of the EA is available and additional information on the project are available here. Written comments should be received by August 10, 2017. All comments submitted via email should be sent to blm_wy_adobetown_saltwells_hma@blm.gov with “2017 AML Gather EA” included in the subject line. Alternatively, comments may be hand-delivered or mailed to: BLM Rock Springs Field Office 2017 AML Gather, 280 Highway 191 North Rock Springs, WY 82901.

