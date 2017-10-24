Comment On Potential Oil And Gas Lease Sale

In keeping with the Trump administration’s goal of strengthening America’s energy independence, the Bureau of Land Management’s High Desert District in Wyoming is asking for the public to comment on the environmental assessment for a proposed oil and gas lease sale parcel offering. One hundred and sixty-three parcels totaling 199,298.57 acres will be offered within the district. The sale would include nine parcels in the Kemmerer Field Office, one parcel in the Pinedale Field Office, 106 parcels in the Rawlins Field Office, and 38 parcels in the Rock Springs Field Office. The environmental assessment addresses the impacts of offering the 163 parcels that are available for oil and gas leasing. A link to the environmental assessment is available here. Comments will be accepted until Nov. 22. Please submit comments via e-mail to blm_wy_hdd_may_parcels@blm.gov with “Second Quarter 2018 Lease Parcels” in the subject line, or fax them to 307-352-0329. Alternatively, comments may be mailed or delivered to:

BLM High Desert District

Attn: Phillip Blundell

280 Highway 191 N.

Rock Springs, WY 82901