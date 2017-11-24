In accordance with the Trump Administrations goal to strengthen America’s energy independence, the Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office released four environmental assessments concerning oil and gas development in Carbon County. The four EA’s analyze the construction of eight well pads and access roads and the drilling of eight oil wells and one natural gas well in Carbon County. The BLM is asking for the public to review the environmental assessment and comment by Sunday, December 3rd. All the proposed wells are located within the Little Snake River Valley, northeast of Savery, in Carbon County. For additional information on how to comment, click here.
Comment On New Oil And Gas Development
