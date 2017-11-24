Colorado & Yampa Valley Gives Day Next Month

Colorado Gives Day is Tuesday December 5th. The annual event encourages residents to give back to local and statewide non profits to help increase philanthropy in Colorado. In Conjunction with Colorado Gives, Yampa valley residents will have the opportunity to participate in Yampa Valley Gives Day on the same day. All donations made to the over 50 certified non-profit programs and other local community groups during Yampa Valley Gives will be eligible for a partial match through a statewide matching program. Yampa Valley Gives started in 2014, last year more than $700,000 was raised in 24 hours as part of the initiative. Additional information on Colorado and Yampa Valley Gives Day is available on our website.

Related