Colorado VA Facilities Used Improper Wait Lists

Colorado Veteran Affairs facilities used improper wait lists, according to a new report from the VA’s Office of Inspector General. The agency released a report last week confirming that VA staff kept unauthorized wait lists for group therapy sessions, instead of using the department’s official wait list system. According to the report, this made it nearly impossible to determine if veterans who needed group therapy and other mental health care were being treated in a timely manner. Following the release, Colorado Senator Cory Gardner said in a statement that the report confirmed his worst fears concerning VA wait lists, and highlighted the lack of accountability at Colorado VA facilities. Gardner says this cannot happen again, and it’s time for the VA to wake up and ensure our men and women, who serve in the armed forces, are receiving the best care possible. Gardner says he will continue to work to ensure the VA is held accountable.

