Colorado Unemployment Rate Stays Steady

The Colorado Unemployment rate was unchanged between May and June according to a new report from Colorado Department of Labor, remaining at a record low for the state. The unemployment rate of 2.3%, is the lowest the rate has been since the state began tracking unemployment data in 1976. The National unemployment rate increased slightly between May and June, growing .1% to 4.4%. So far this year, the average work week in Colorado has increased .5 hours to 34.2 hours with average wages falling by 5 cents to $26.75. To view the Department of Labor’s June employment report, look for this story on our website. To view the report, click here.

