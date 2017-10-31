Colorado Unemployment Rate Up

The Colorado Unemployment rate increased slightly between August and September, according to a new report from Colorado Department of Labor. The unemployment rate increased .1% to 2.5% over that time period. The National unemployment rate decreased slightly between August and September, falling .2% to 4.2%. So far this year, the average work week in Colorado has fallen .2 hours to 33.5 hours with average wages increasing by 92 cents to $27.68. The largest private sector job gains came in professional and business services, and education and health services, with the largest declines coming in trade, transportation, utilities and financial activities. To view the full report, click here.

