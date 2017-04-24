Colorado Unemployment Lowest In The U.S.

The unemployment rate in Colorado fell to 2.6% in March, giving the state the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, according to the Department of Labor. This is also the lowest Colorado unemployment rate since the state began tracking the number in 1976. The national unemployment rate also decreased last month, falling to 4.5%. The largest job gains from February to March in Colorado were in leisure and hospitality, financial activities and education and health services. While the number of those employed in construction, and professional and business services fell. So far this year, the average work week in Colorado has decreased half an hour to 32.8 hours, while the average hourly wage has increased slightly to $27.35.

