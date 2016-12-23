Colorado Population Growth Slows

Colorado is the seventh-fastest growing state in the nation. Between July 2015 and July 2016, the state added 91,000 new residents. That’s a 1.6% population growth in just one year, according to the Census Bureau. While Colorado ranks in the top ten for population growth, the rate of growth is declining. From 2014 to 2015 Colorado ranked second overall in population gains. Utah, Nevada, and Idaho topped the list of fastest-growing states this year, while Wyoming was one of only 8 states to lose population. Wyoming lost a total of 1,000 people from it’s population between july of 2015 and 2016. To view a breakdown of the US Census Bureau study click here.

Related