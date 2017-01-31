Colorado Officials Respond To Travel Ban

While people from around the country and parts of the world continue to react to President Trump’s executive order, banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries for a period of time, elected officials around Colorado are also responding. US Representatives Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn have both come out in support of the travel ban, with Lamborn calling the executive order “prudent”. Congressman Scott Tipton says he supports the idea behind the ban, especially the suspension of the Syrian Refugee program. Other elected officials from Colorado were not as positive when commenting. Republican representative Mike Coffman said while he agrees Islamic terrorism is a real threat to our national security, he believes this executive order was poorly thought out, and was executed in an “embarrassing” fashion. Coffman added that it appears the policy was crafted by campaign operatives rather than national security experts. Republican Senator Cory Gardner also said he was in favor of strengthening the screening process and securing our borders, but believes a blanket travel ban like the one instituted by President Trump, goes too far. In a statement the senator urged the Trump administration to take the appropriate steps to fix the “overly broad” executive order. Unsurprisingly, Democrat Senator Michael Bennet also came out against the order, saying it will harm, not enhance, our national security. Bennet also stated that the direction the administration is heading, marks a significant departure from the United State’s proud history, of welcoming people in need of protection. Bennet believes we can protect America by implementing smart security solutions that are not as broad as those outlined in the executive order issued by President Trump.

Related