Coloradans Hit The Road For Thanksgiving

The number of Coloradans traveling more than 50 miles from their homes for the Thanksgiving holiday is expected to increase for the 10th straight year. AAA is estimating that approximately 865 thousand Coloradans will travel away from home for the Thanksgiving Holiday, the highest number since 2005. 747 thousand or 89% of the Colorado travelers will hit the road in cars, with another 5% expected to travel by plane. The high travel numbers come despite higher gas prices this Thanksgiving, with gas prices expected to be at a three year high for the holiday. This year, drivers will pay an average of 47 cents more per gallon than last year.

