Coloradan Named Deputy Secretary Of Interrior

Coloradan David Bernhardt was confirmed yesterday to become the Trump Administrations Deputy Secretary of the Interior. Bernhardt, who is originally from Rifle, has held several positions at the U.S. Department of the Interior, including solicitor and chief legal officer. He was approved in a 53 to 43 vote, with Colorado Senator Michael Bennet splitting away from the majority of his Democrat colleagues in his support for Bernhardt. Bennet says he is counting on Bernhardt to uphold his commitment to protecting Colorado’s forward-leaning methane rules to ensure the state is not put at a disadvantage. Senator Cory Gardner, who also voted to confirm Bernhardt, says he has a deep understanding of Western land issues and will do what is right for the American people when it comes to our public lands. Colorado congressman Scott Tipton supported Bernhardt’s nomination, saying that the native of the 3rd Congressional District of Colorado knows Western land issues inside and out, and Coloradans will be glad to have him working to advance our interests as Deputy Interior Secretary.

