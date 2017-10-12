Coffee With Council Friday

This months Coffee with Council session will be held tomorrow morning in Steamboat. Councilman Scott Ford and others will be at the meeting to discuss any topics of concern to the public. Representatives from the school district and housing authority will also be in attendance to discuss the school bond and mil levy questions on the November ballot. The monthly Coffee with Council and Cocktails with Council sessions allow the community to meet with their council representatives and discuss community issues in a relaxed atmosphere. The meeting will be held from 7:30 to 9 in the Centennial Hall. All are welcome to attend.

