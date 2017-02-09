Coffee With Council Friday

The February Coffee with Council session will be tomorrow morning in Steamboat. Councilman Scott Ford and others will be at the meeting to discuss any topics of concern to the public. The meeting will be held from 7:30 to 9 in the Centennial Hall. The discussion will focus on the City’s water rights as they relate to the expanding of city services. The monthly Coffee with Council and Cocktails with Council sessions allow the community to meet with their council representatives and discuss community issues in a relaxed atmosphere, all are welcome to attend.

