CO Senators Talk About Obamacare Replacement

Senator Cory Gardner says he’s currently reviewing the new GOP plan to replace Obama Care. Gardner was part of the group that put the replacement legislation together, but apparently, Thursday was the first time he’d seen the full bill. Gardner says the bill deserves serious debate, not knee-jerk reactions. In a statement, Democrat Michael Bennet criticized the fact that the bill was written behind closed doors, agreeing with Gardner that Coloradans deserve a full debate and an open process when it comes to reforming something that affects one-sixth of the nations economy. Reports are the senate could vote on the GOP plan to replace Obama Care as early as this week, but it is unclear whether they have the 50 votes needed to pass the bill.

