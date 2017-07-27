CO Officials React To Trump Transgender Military Ban

Reaction from Colorado elected officials over President Trump’s decision yesterday to bar transgender people from serving in the military was swift and mostly bi-partisan. Republican Ken Buck who has been an adamant supporter of the president said in a statement, that any American who is physically and emotionally qualified should be allowed to serve. He added, that America needs a military comprised of patriots willing to sacrifice for this country. Likewise, Republican Sen. Cory Gardner also came out against the announcement saying that anyone who wants to serve and who is capable and willing should be allowed to do so. Democrat Michael Bennet also voiced his objection to the ban against transgender military members, saying that our commander-in-chief should not ban Americans who are qualified to serve in our military and are willing to risk their lives for our country. Not all Coloradans were against the idea however, with Republican Doug Lamborn of El Paso County saying that while he appreciates and respect the willingness of anyone to step forward and serve in uniform, he agrees with the president’s decision, stating there are too many unanswered medical, housing, readiness and deployment questions to allow the policies of the Obama administration to continue.

