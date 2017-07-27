CO Medicaid Takes Steps To Combat Opioids

The state’s Medicaid program has come up with a new way to combat the opioid epidemic. Health First Colorado will only pay for an initial seven-day supply of opioids and then two additional week-long refills. A fourth refill would require doctors to get approval from the Colorado Health Care Policy and Financing Department and may require the patient to see a pain management specialist. Officials say they hope to reduce the number of people on Medicaid that are addicted to pills like Vicoden, Oxycontin, and Percoset, as well as to reduce the number of opioid pills in the community.

