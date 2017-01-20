CO Democrats Plan To Attend Trump Inauguration

Although 60 Democrat lawmakers plan to boycott Donald Trump’s inauguration today, all the Democrat representatives from Colorado have announced plans to attend. Senator Michael Bennett, and Representatives Jared Polis, Ed Perlmutter and Diana DeGette have all stated they will be in attendance at Trump’s inauguration. All campaigned for Hillary Clinton during November’s election, but plan to be at the inauguration to show their solidarity and respect for the democracy of the United States and to support the peaceful transition of power between the two administrations. The boycott of Trump’s oath of office was spearheaded by Rep. John Lewis.

