Click It or Ticket Campaign For Rural Colorado

A rural Click It or Ticket campaign is underway in Colorado. The State Patrol and local law enforcement will be out through Monday targeting improperly restrained drivers and passengers. Colorado Department of Transportation numbers show that statewide only 84% of Coloradans use their seat belts properly, but CDOT estimates that 60 lives could be saved in the state every year, if this number was 100%. A list of Colorado Seat Belt laws is available here.

Related