The Moffat County Clerks Office will be closed this Thursday Morning from 8 to 9:30. The closure will allow Clerks office employees to receive training through the Department of Revenue concerning a new vehicle registration and title system. In addition to the closure Thursday, the Clerks Office will also be closed for Election Day on Tuesday November 7th, to allow employees to assist with the election. For additional information on the closures, call the number in this story at KRAI.COM.

