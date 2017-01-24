City Of Craig Race Is On



Eight people will vie for three open City Council seats during the April Election in Craig. Kent Nielson, Tony Bohrer, and Jarrod Ogden will all seek re-election to the board and will run against Andrea Camp, Bill Johnston, Rod Compton, Chris Nichols and Dave DeRose, who all turned in petition packets to get on the ballot. The top three vote getters out of this group will fill the three open seats on the Board. Councilmen John Ponikvar and Joe Bird are the only two individuals to petition to be on the ballot as Mayoral candidates. The two will face off to fill the seat recently vacated by ex-Craig Mayor Ray Beck, who assumed his new role as a Moffat County Commissioner earlier this month.

