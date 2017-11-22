Christmas Tree Permits Through Wyoming BLM

Christmas tree permits in Wyoming can be purchased starting Friday, through The Bureau of Land Management. Permits may be purchased from any BLM Wyoming field office at the cost of $5 to $10 per tree, depending on the location. A maximum of five Christmas tree permits can be purchased by an individual for personal use on BLM-administered lands. The permits are valid for trees located on BLM lands only. Permits for trees on U.S. Forest Service-administered land can be obtained at your local Forest Service office and at some BLM offices. Tree cutters must have a valid permit with them while cutting a tree. Trees may not be cut within a wilderness area, wilderness study area, timber sale area, or administrative sites such as developed campgrounds. It is the tree cutters responsibility to not trespass on private land and to make sure you’re cutting the tree in the correct area. For additional information on the Christmas tree permits available through the Wyoming BLM, call one of the numbers below.

For more information call your local BLM office:

Buffalo Field Office (307) 684-1100

Casper Field Office (307) 261-7600

Cody Field Office (307) 578-5900

Kemmerer Field Office (307) 828-4500

Lander Field Office (307) 332-8400

Newcastle Field Office (307) 746-6600

Pinedale Field Office (307) 367-5300

Rawlins Field Office (307) 328-4200

Rock Springs Field Office (307) 352-0256

Worland Field Office (307) 347-5100

Wyoming State Office (307) 775-6314