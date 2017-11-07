Christmas Tree Permits Available Now

For those who enjoy the process of cutting down their own Christmas tree, permits are now available for tree cutting in the Routt, White River and Medicine-Bowe National Forests. Permits are available for ten dollars and can be purchased from the Bureau of Land Managements local field office in Meeker, in Craig through the Craig Chamber of Commerce, in Steamboat from the US Forrest Service office, at the Rio Blanco County Clerks Office in Rangely and in Rawlins at the BLM Rawlins field office. The BLM allows up to 3 permits per household to cut down a Pinyon pine or juniper tree, which are the only kind of trees that may be harvested in the White River, Routt and Medicine-Bowe National Forests. For additional information on cutting your own Christmas tree in Colorado, click here.

