Christmas Across The Lands Saturday

In what has become an annual Christmas season tradition for our listeners, the 12 hour Christmas special “Christmas Across The Lands” will be presented tomorrow on 93-7 102-3 KRAI and online at KRAI.COM. Christmas Across the Lands will again feature all your favorite Christmas songs, interviews, stories of Christmas and interesting trivia. It begins tomorrow morning at 6…ending at 6 tomorrow night. Following Christmas Across the Lands, 93-7 102-3 KRAI will play continuous Christmas music until 7 Christmas night.

