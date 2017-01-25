Craig Firefighters responded to a chimney fire Tuesday night at a house on Cedar Trail near Moffat County Road 7, northwest of Craig. The fire was contained within the chase of the chimney, and crews were able to extinguish it shortly after arriving on the scene. No one was injured and no structural damage occurred during the incident.
Chimney Fire Near Craig
