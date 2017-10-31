Child Dies At Campground From Asphyxiation

An infant died last week at a campsite off of Rio Blanco County Road 8, about half way between Meeker and Phippsburg. The father had reportedly laid the child down to sleep and had gone off hunting near Trapper Lake, when he returned to find the baby had died. The infant has been identified as 4 month old Keeana Stewart. After an investigation and autopsy it was determined the cause of death was due to accidental asphyxiation.

