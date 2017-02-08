Changes To Wyoming Early Retirement?

Some state employees may soon be eligible for early retirement in Wyoming. The State Senate passed a bill yesterday establishing new criteria under which state employees could qualify for early retirement. The bill, which went through considerable revisions during the legislative process, would affect approximately 200 state employees, down from the 1,700 that may have qualified for early retirement under the bill originally proposed. The state will use the changes as a pilot program to guide future changes to the retirement process for state employees. If passed, the early retirement of these 200 employees would help save Wyoming money, as several of the positions vacated would not be refilled. The bill now moves to the Wyoming House of Representatives for a vote.

