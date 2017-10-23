Changes To Steamboat Transit Pick-Up Locations

Steamboat Springs Transit has relocated three bus stops. The Fairfield Inn bus stop is no longer available for passenger pick-up and drop-off due to hotel construction in the area, so passengers will need to use the new pickup locations at the Steamboat Hotel or Holiday Inn. On the west side of town, the Elk River Road bus stop has been temporarily moved to the east. Bus stop signage with departure times is displayed at the new location. The Copper Mountain Estates bus stop, near Indian Trails, has been moved 100 feet to the east, due to a construction project at Indian Trails and Highway 40. Those with questions should call the Steamboat Springs Transit Center at 879-3717.

