CDOT Warns Residents Of Scam

The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning residents of a new scam where people are receiving fraudulent calls from someone claiming to be a CDOT representative. The scammer says they are conducting a survey for CDOT that requires personal information like birth date, driver’s license number and address. When a target refuses to give out the information, the caller then threatens them with deportation. The public should be aware that CDOT is not conducting a telephone survey and that the department will never request personal information or make threats over the phone. Calls of this nature should be reported immediately to CDOT or local law enforcement. Those numbers are available in this story on our website.

