CDOT Considers Charging Drivers Per Mile

Instead of paying a gas tax, the Colorado Department of Transportation is considering charging Colorado drivers fees based on how many miles they drive. CDOT could make this change in an effort to increase funds as they look to improve the state’s roads the bridges. The CDOT Executive Director says Colorado’s population is expected to double by 2040, which will put greater demands on the state’s infrastructure. The agency is now looking for 100 people to test the Road Usage Charge Pilot Program. For additional information on the program click here.

