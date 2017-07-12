The Fort Steel rest area in Carbon County will be closed for several days to allow Wyoming Department of Transportation crews to conduct maintenance. The rest area is expected to be closed though Friday, to allow the work to take place. The Wyoming Department of Transportation will use this time to pave the rest area. For additional information, call 307-745-2142.
Carbon County Rest Area Closed
