Car Seat Recycling Offered In NW Colorado

The Colorado State Patrol in Craig is partnering with the Colorado Department of Transportation in their child car seat recycling program. The public is encouraged to take old, expired, or damaged car seats to the State Patrol office in Craig so they can be recycled and re-purposed. Child car seats should never be reused after they have been involved in a car accident, and all used car seats should go through an inspection before they are donated or sold. In Moffat County, car seat inspections are preformed by the Craig police department or the Colorado State Patrol, in Routt County they are preformed by the Steamboat Springs fire department. At this time Rio Blanco County does not perform car seat inspections. For additional information on the car seat recycling program click here. Additional car seat safety tips are available here.

