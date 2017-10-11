Car And Pickup Collide On Highway 40

Multiple people were injured after an SUV and pickup collided Tuesday night on Highway 40 near Routt County Road 52, between Milner and Hayden. The driver of the SUV was being followed by two other cars and then the pickup when they slowed down, resulting in the driver of the pickup swerving to avoid rear ending the car he was following. After slowing down, the driver of the SUV swerved in front of the pickup for an unknown reason, resulting in the vehicles colliding. The driver of the SUV was seriously injured, while his passenger, and the driver and two passengers in the pickup sustained minor injuries. It is unknown whether those in the SUV were wearing seat-belts, all in the truck were restrained when the accident occurred.

