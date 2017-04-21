Car Hits Pole On Highway 13

A single vehicle accident occurred Friday morning on Highway 13, 2 miles north of Craig.  A female driver lost control of her vehicle, sending it off the highway striking a power pole. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was transported to the hospital as a precaution. A Yampa Valley Electric crew was called in to make repairs to the power pole.  Photos from the scene courtesy of Doug Slaight for Craig Fire/Rescue.  Click to enlarge.

