Car Ends Up On Railroad Tracks In Craig

A single car accident occurred last night near the large welcome to Moffat County sign on the east side of Craig. The driver, 19-year-old Matthew Beran, lost control of his vehicle and struck a guard rail while attempting to make a turn from Highway 40 onto 1st Street. After hitting the guard rail, the vehicle careened across the road, ultimately coming to a stop squarely on the railroad tracks next to 1st Street. Beran and three other male passengers were uninjured during the incident. The circumstances which led to the crash have not yet been made available. Photos from the scene of the accident courtesy of Doug Slaight for Craig Fire and Rescue, click to enlarge.

