Candidate For Governor In Craig Saturday

Democrat candidate for Governor Jared Polis will be in Craig this weekend to talk with voters. Polis will host a meet and greet at Downtown Books Saturday from noon to one. Polis currently represents  Colorado’s second district in the US House of Representatives. According to the Polis for Governor Facebook page, he is an independent leader who is running for Governor with the goals of making Colorado energy independent, improving education in the state and building an inclusive economy for all. Pictured Jared Polis, photo courtesy of the Jared Polis for Governor Facebook Page, click to enlarge.

