Busy Travel Conditions For 4th Of July Weekend

A record number of Coloradans are expected to travel this Fourth of July weekend. According to AAA, 760,000 Coloradans will journey 50 miles or more from home this weekend, a 3% increase over last year. Experts attribute the increase to Colorado’s historically low unemployment rate, low gas prices and high consumer confidence. Nationally, more than 44.2 million people will leave home for Independence Day, which is also a record. Colorado drivers will pay an average of $2.27 per gallon for gas this Fourth of July, which is roughly the same price paid during Independence Day last year. With a record number of travelers expected, the Colorado Department of Transportation will be clearing work crews from state roads for the Fourth of July holiday. CDOT officials say crews will stop working tomorrow and will remain idle through Wednesday. The move is designed to keep traffic moving during the busiest parts of the holiday weekend. Traffic is expected to be heaviest tomorrow and Saturday, and then again Tuesday and Wednesday.

