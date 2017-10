The Colorado Bureau of Investigators has been called into to assist with the search for 66-year-old Peter Ruffner, who went missing from the Rangely area in September. CBI is working with the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office in conducting interviews and reviewing all leads. Anyone with potential information on Ruffner’s location is asked to contact the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s office at 878-9620. Pictures of Ruffner courtesy of the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Department, click to enlarge.

