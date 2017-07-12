Bulls And Bands At Romick Arena

The first of three Bulls and Bands events will take place Wednesday night in Steamboat. The new event, which will be held every Wednesday night through the end of July, features PRCA American Freestyle Bullfighting, permit bull riding and a country rock concert. Attendees will watch freestyle bull fighters in a game of cat and mouse with bulls specifically bread to fight, along with a permit bull riding competition, all set to the sounds of country rock music. Bulls and Bands starts Wednesday night at 7:30 at Romick Arena. For additional information on Bulls and Bands, click here.

