Bull Moose Found Shot Dead Near Meeker

A bull moose was found dead, shot and abandoned last month near Rio Blanco County Road 115, east of Meeker. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for assistance from the public to find out how it got there. CPW believes the moose was killed at the beginning of the first rifle season, either on October 21st or the 22nd, when only elk and deer were in season in the area. The animal was found intact with the 42 inch rack still in place. CPW was not able to salvage the meat from the animal, due to the amount of time that had passed since it died. Charges of willful destruction of big game and abandoning an animal can bring felony charge in Colorado. For killing and abandoning a moose, a hunter can be charged with up to a year in jail and a $30,000 fine, and may be subject to a lifetime suspension of hunting and fishing privileges in Colorado and 44 other states. Anyone with information on the dead moose should report it by following the one of the steps below.

Anyone with information can contact DWM Ross McGee at 970-942-7055, or by email at ross.mcgee@state.co.us.

To provide information about a wildlife violation anonymously, the public can contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648, by dialing #OGT from a Verizon phone, or by email at game.thief@state.co.us. Rewards are available if the information leads to an arrest or citation.