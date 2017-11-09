Brothers Arrested For Burglary

Two brothers suspected of burglarizing a Craig home have been arrested by police. 26-year-old Kyle Roberts and 29-year-old Kody Roberts were taken into custody at their home Tuesday night. According to the Craig Police Department, the brothers were installing carpet at a home when they are believed to have stolen a number of items, including jewelry and a firearm. Both were charged with second degree burglary and theft and released on bond. Pictured from right to left Kody and Kyle Roberts, photos courtesy of the Moffat County Jail, click to enlarge.

