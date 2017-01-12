UPDATE: Broncos Sign New Head Coach

The Denver Broncos signed Vance Joseph to a four year deal to replace retiring Gary Kubiak as their Head Coach for the 2017 season. Joseph who is 44, is an alumnus of the University of Colorado, and most recently served as the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins. The Broncos also interviewed Dave Toub, the special team’s coordinator for the Chiefs, and Kyle Shanahan the offensive coordinator of the Falcons for the position. In a statement on the hire, General Manager John Elway said the team was fortunate to interview three outstanding candidates, and that Joseph was the best option for the team moving forward. The team will now look to shore up the rest of the coaching staff heading into next season. Recently fired Chargers Head Coach and former Denver Broncos Offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and former backup to Elway Bill Musgrave are expected to interview for the Broncos Offensive Coordinator Position. Joseph is expected to pick between Broncos defensive backs Coach Joe Woods or Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips as his choice for the team’s defensive coordinator. Also in the NFL, the Broncos division opponent San Diego Chargers announced in a letter today that they are moving to Los Angeles. Sources say the new LA Chargers would share a new Inglewood stadium that would open in 2019 with the Ram who moved to Los Angeles last year.

