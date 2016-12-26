Body Found In River

A body was found in the Colorado River on Christmas Eve west of New Castle. While officials have yet to identify the individual, they believe it may be related to a vehicle that was stolen earlier in the week. Police found the stolen vehicle Monday crashed near the area where the body was discovered. While searching the area near the stolen vehicle police found a bloody knife, bloody clothes and a wallet. A search of the area failed to turn up any additional leads, until they received a call about a body in the River. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possibilities of both foul play and suicide.

